RICHVALE, CALIF. — Craig Stevenson has been named chief executive officer of Lundberg Family Farms, effective March 14. He succeeds Grant Lundberg, who worked for the company 34 years, including the past 24 years as CEO.

Mr. Stevenson joins Lundberg from Scholl’s Wellness Co., where he was CEO for the past two years. Earlier, he spent 18 years at The Clorox Co. in a variety of roles, including vice president and general manager of Renew Life and Global Burt’s Bees, and vice president and general manager of the Professional Products Division. He began his career as a unit manager at Procter & Gamble.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

“We are thrilled to have Craig join the Lundberg family,” Mr. Lundberg said. “With his background in the CPG industry, we are confident Craig will offer a fresh perspective and lead us to future growth as we enter this exciting new chapter in Lundberg’s history.”

Lundberg Family Farms has been family-owned and -operated for three generations, with a focus on sustainable farming of non-GMO rice and US-grown quinoa. The company’s products are 70% organic and they also offer Eco-Farmed products “which use innovative environmental practices to sustain and preserve our delicate ecosystem,” according to the company.