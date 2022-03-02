NASHVILLE, TENN. — Artisan specialty foods manufacturer Alfresco Pasta Brand, LLC has announced plans to invest $3.8 million to expand and relocate its operations to Bells, Tenn., from Nashville.

Founded in 2000, Alfresco Pasta specializes in handcrafted fresh pasta, sauces, pizza dough and prepared meals. The company’s customers include restaurants, hotels and high-end foodservice customers. Alfresco has more than 10 warehouses serving 40 states.

“We appreciate the tremendous support we’ve gotten from TNECD and other groups within Crockett County, and we love the solid work force and strong shipping lanes for transportation that the area offers,” said Chris Grisson, president of Alfresco Pasta. “Moving to our new location in Bells will enable Alfresco Pasta to increase our production capacity by over six times our current rate, helping us meet the growing demand for our high-end product line, including with large national accounts. It also gives us the ability to expand our offering with innovative new products to keep up with the rising demand for fresh, healthy foods.”

Alfresco Pasta said it expects the plant to be operational by the second quarter of 2022. The plant expansion will add 58 new jobs.