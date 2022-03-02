CLEARWATER, FLA. — Base Culture, a company specializing in gluten-free, grain-free and paleo baked foods, is set to launch its newest product: keto-friendly Baked Breakfast Squares.

The Baked Breakfast Squares are launching in two flavors, apple spice and fruit and nut, and will be available in spring 2022. Base Culture created the product for consumers looking for a convenient gluten-free and grain-free breakfast option.

“We’re so excited to be attending Expo West this year and to have the opportunity to be part of such an important event again,” said Jordann Amatea, founder of Base Culture. “We’ve grown significantly over the past couple of years and we can’t wait to showcase our latest offerings along with some all-time fan-favorites at this year's show.”