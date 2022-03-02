LENEXA, KAN. — In a March 1 Investors Day conference, Hostess Brands, Inc. executives discussed new product innovation and the upcoming launch of Hostess Bouncers, a “poppable” take on the company’s classic baked snacks. The bite-sized Bouncers will come in three cream-filled versions, including Twinkies, Ding Dongs and cinnamon Donettes. Building on the 2021 success of product expansion focused on snacking occasions, the company hopes to attract consumers with the handheld convenience of Bouncers.

Tina Lambert, vice president of innovation and growth at Hostess, discussed the strategic target of Bouncers as millennial parents looking for portable, sweet snacks on the go.

“(Bouncers) goes after that lunchbox occasion, demonstrating again that we’re leveraging that occasion-based model to really look for incremental growth to bring new consumers into our franchise,” Ms. Lambert said. “And we really believe that we have the right plan to do that.”

The new product will launch in large format stores this summer and small format stores this fall, with five individually packaged Bouncers per box.

Daniel J. O’Leary, chief growth officer at Hostess, said Bouncers is the company’s “big bet” for achieving distribution targets in 2022.