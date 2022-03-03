CHICAGO — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) will be better than ever. That was the message presented at the American Society of Baking’s BakingTech 2022 conference, held March 1-3. Michael Cornelis, vice president of international sales and development, American Pan, and IBIE committee member, gave an update on what people can expect at this year’s Expo to be held in Las Vegas Sept. 17-21.

Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of Carlo’s Bakery, Jersey City, NJ, announced via video that he would again be presenting at IBIE.

“The last few years have been devastating and tough on our industry between closures, getting people to come back to work, supply chain issues, we’ve faced it all,” he said. “That’s why I’m so happy for us to lean on each other at IBIE this year in Vegas. There’s going to be thousands of people showcasing the latest automation, packaging and all the latest trends. I’m going to be there. Let’s come back bigger and better.”

Mr. Cornelis also emphasized the upgrades to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Campus. The LVCC invested $1 billion in renovations and expansions since 2019. This year IBIE will be located in the North Hall and the new West Hall, which will feature interactive digital signage and video walls, a new food hall and an underground shuttle system powered by Teslas.

The exhibit halls will feature two new pavilions speaking specifically to the trends and needs of 2022: the Cannabis Pavilion, focused on the business aspects of cannabis baked goods, and the Sanitation Pavilion to centralize solutions for the increasingly important topic.

IBIE also continues to expand its educational offerings with more than 100 sessions and demos planned. Topics will cover every aspect of the baking business from management and marketing to formulations and plant operations. The 2022 Expo will once again offer a full day dedicated to education before the exhibit hall opens on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“How many of you are committed to life-long learning? IBIEducate presents an opportunity for professional development for everyone in baking no matter your job role or your industry segment. Here you can up-skill your entire team,” Mr. Cornelis said.

Early bird registration offers up to 40% savings and ends March 9. Members of the American Bakers Association, BEMA and the Retail Bakers Association also receive discounts on both exhibiting and attending. Register by visiting the IBIE website.

Overall, Mr. Cornelis echoed Mr. Valastro’s anticipation for a great Expo.

“This is a close-knit industry,” he said. “We believe people will be excited to be together again.”