ARLINGTON, VA. — A maker of cacao crunch bites, a sprouted nuts brand and a manufacturer of vegetable chips are among the five finalists slated to compete in the second biennial “SNAC Tank” competition.

Described as a live “Shark Tank” style competition, SNAC Tank will take place on March 29 in Phoenix as part of SNX, the new education and networking forum for snack producers and suppliers. As part of the competition, five finalists will pitch their products and business models to a panel of expert judges for the chance to take home a $10,000 grand prize. In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, the winning company will gain exposure to executives at food companies based both in the United States and globally, as well as promotional activity in print, digital and social media provided by SNAC International.

The five finalists for 2022 are:

• Candid — maker of Noons, sustainably and ethically sourced cocoa crunch bites packaged in compostable packaging. Noons are low in sugar and use cacao as a sweetener.

• Daily Crunch Snacks — a sprouted nuts brand with a mission to reduce the stigma around mental health. The company donates a portion of all proceeds to The Support Network.

• Eat the Change — producer of Cosmic Carrot Chews, a planet and child-friendly carrot snack sweetened with fruit juice. Cosmic Carrot Chew contain a full serving of carrots in every pouch.

• Ka-Pop! — a baked, sorghum-based vegan snack ring producer that uses cold-pressed oil.

• Pulp Pantry — producer of Pulp Chips, which are vegetable chips made with upcycled, fresh vegetable juice pulp.

Rohan Oza, founder and managing partner of CAVU Ventures and guest shark on “Shark Tank,” will judge the competition and be a keynote speaker at the event. He will be joined on the panel by: Hector De La Barreda, president of Amplify Snack Brands and executive vice president of new ventures at The Hershey Co.; Greg Fleishman, co-founder of Foodstirs, Purely Righteous Brands, Up To Good, Union Snacks, and Fata & Fleishman CPG Mentorship; Kristy Lewis, founder and chief visionary officer of Quinn Foods LLC; and Johnny Tran, senior business development manager at 301 Inc. at General Mills.

“SNAC is pleased to once again provide a platform for some of the most innovative startup brands in our category to showcase their products at the inaugural SNX,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International. “Creative, savvy entrepreneurs are creating excitement for the category, and they continue to drive an expanding, evolving snack industry forward.”