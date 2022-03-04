KARLSHAMN, SWEDEN — AAK temporarily has halted deliveries to and sales in Russia. While AAK is a supplier in the food sector, which is not subject to sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has become difficult to secure compliance to sanctions related to logistics and trade flows as well as third parties, according to the Karlshamn-based company.

Russia makes up about 3% of AAK’s volumes as measured in tonnes. Ukraine makes up less than 1%. AAK has a sales office in Ukraine with about 10 employees. The company is in “continuous dialogue” with them.