Students interested in pursuing a career in the baking industry have an opportunity to gain experience first-hand at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE).

IBIE will host more than 23,000 baking industry professionals at the Las Vegas Convention Center Sept. 17-21.

Creating a network of future professionals, those selected for the Student Immersion Program will learn about the many companies and career opportunities in the industry. These rising stars are matched with an industry mentor, can walk the show floor with industry professionals, and are provided complementary IBIEducate tickets. They also receive a stipend for travel and accommodations.

“We hope that students leave IBIE with a better understanding of the many career paths and opportunities our industry has to offer,” said Pippa O’Shea, education manager of the American Bakers Association and leader of the Student Immersion Program. “We hope that in the next IBIE 2025 cycle, they could potentially be on the other side working for a company that attended or exhibited this year.”

“IBIE was able to help me solidify my career aspirations and introduced me to leaders in the industry, providing me with connections that I soon cannot forget,” said 2019 program participant Morganne Schmidt of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Ms. Schmidt was one of sixteen students selected to participate in the Immersion Program’s inaugural year.

To qualify for the Student Immersion Program, students must attend IBIE for all days of the show and work as a session monitor at a minimum of six IBIEducate sessions.

The IBIE Student Volunteer Program offers exclusive opportunities for students to attend IBIE free, and the Student Immersion Program grants students invaluable one-on-one time with an industry mentor and more.

Student volunteers work a five-hour shift earning them free access to the show floor — a $100 value. Volunteer work includes helping with show floor competitions, celebrity-led demonstrations and educational seminars. They also receive behind the scenes access and educational opportunities, networking with leading industry professionals and employers, and an exclusive preview of next-generation technology.

Applications for both programs are due by March 29, 2022. Visit the IBIE website here to apply.