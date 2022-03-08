ARLINGTON, VA. — Mark Moorman of the Food and Drug Administration, Nicholas Fereday of Rabobank and John Dillman of Foodliner are scheduled to present on food safety priorities, consumer trends and trucking innovation, respectively, at the North American Millers’ Association’s spring conference set for April 9-12 at Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms on the South Carolina Coast.

In addition to the general session, the annual Soft Wheat Crop Report and Forecast will be presented during the conference. Historically, this portion of the program includes soft red winter wheat production forecasts for the United States in total, as well as regional forecasts presented by panelists representing various milling and grain companies. Those regions include the Central states of Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin; the Mid-Atlantic states — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania; the Southeast, including North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia; the South, the Mississippi Delta and Southwest — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. A forecast for soft white winter wheat typically is presented for the United States and in the primary soft white winter production region, the Pacific Northwest.

The program also provides attendees opportunities to network with industry colleagues at several planned receptions and dinners.

Registration for the three-day program is available here and group hotel rates are available until March 10.