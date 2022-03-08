Hi, I’m Charlotte Atchley editor of Baking & Snack. In 2022, Sosland Publishing Company turns 100 years old and to celebrate we’re sharing its history with you, the readers. You can read all about the history of Baking & Snack in our March issue, which is available online now. I have to say, reading about the incredible history of this publication was very humbling for me. I am honored that I get to steward this publication that has been so important to the baking industry.