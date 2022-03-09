DES MOINES, IOWA — Art Posch has been hired as platform development manager for bakery in the Kemin Food Technologies – Americas business unit, where he will lead sales for the company’s ingredient portfolio for bakers and oversee the Kemin bakery innovation center in Des Moines.

Mr. Posch previously was vice president of business development at MCF Ingredients. He also held sales and development roles with food companies such as General Mills, Bunge and Universal Foods.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and sales and marketing from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. He studied baking science at the American Institute of Baking, now AIB International.

“He brings the perfect mix of ingredient sales, account management and technical knowledge to direct efforts as we grow and cultivate partnerships with our bakery customers,” Travis Krause, sales director for Kemin Food Technologies – North America, said of Mr. Posch. “Kemin continues to invest in and increase our range of clean label, shelf-life solutions to ensure bakers can keep products fresh and extend shelf life while maintaining the clean-and-simple label that consumers want.”