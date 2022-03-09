BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is taking its Club Crisps into a new flavor category with the debut of a limited-time variety: sweet and salty.

Club Crisps Sweet & Salty becomes the first-ever sweet and savory flavor within Kellogg’s expansive Club crackers portfolio. The new wavy crisps are baked light and thin, and combine the taste of sweet, caramelized flavored sugar with a pop of salt that blends with a buttery base, according to Kellogg.

“With trending sweet and savory snacks on the rise, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring a unique twist and seasonal offering to the Club Crisps line,” said Zach Wyer, director of brand marketing, Kellogg’s Crackers. “Our innovation team worked to combine the perfect mix of sweet brown sugar and savory salt crystals to excite and delight tastebuds, and we’re thrilled to share it in this new thin and crispy bite-size format.”

Club Crisps debuted in March 2021 in sea salt and ranch flavors. The baked snacks contain 140 calories per 19-crisp serving.