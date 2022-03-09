POUGHKEEPSIE, NY. — EFCO Products, Inc., a global food and beverage ingredient manufacturer, has opened The Jam Innovation Center at its headquarters in Poughkeepsie. The new innovation center features a working kitchen for new product development and application testing, an area for culinary presentations and baking demonstrations, and a meeting and collaboration space.

“Our goal was to create an exciting new venue that builds and embraces collaboration and innovation with both our associates and our business partners,” said Steve Effron, president and chief executive officer of EFCO Products. “The Jam has been designed to serve as an incubator for innovation and concept development for our culinary and bakery customers.”

Founded in 1903, EFCO develops and distributes savory sauces, bakery fillings, bakery mixes, bakery concentrates, beverage bases and syrups, sauces and spreads, fruit toppings and specialty toppings.

“Food and hospitality are at the heart of what we do at EFCO,” said David Cullinan, director of business development and innovation at EFCO Products. “The Jam advances our mission by providing a space for industry-leading culinary excellence and best-in-class service to our customers. Being located in Poughkeepsie enables us to tap into and share with others the thought leadership of the surrounding academic institutions, the food and beverage innovations of New York City, and the beauty and agricultural bounty of the Hudson Valley. We look forward to hosting our team members and guests virtually and in-person at The Jam.”

EFCO said the name of the innovation center honors one of the company’s first products: jam. The name also is a nod to “jam sessions” and the importance of collaboration to achieve the best outcomes together, EFCO said.