OAKLAND, CALIF. — Upcycled ingredient and baked foods company Renewal Mill is partnering with Miyoko’s Creamery, a plant-based alternative dairy company, to launch a line of vegan salted peanut butter cookies. The women-owned companies share a mission to combat climate change through sustainable food innovation.

“What a dream come true to have a partner like Renewal Mill, who is revolutionizing the industry by finding delicious homes for rescued ingredients like our end-of-run butter,” said Jennifer Kaplan, director of sustainability at Miyoko’s Creamery. “We can’t wait for everyone to try our collaborative peanut butter cookie and taste how great doing good can be.”

The cookie recipe was formulated by James Beard Award winning chef Alice Medrich, product developer at Renewal Mill. Made using a byproduct of Miyoko’s European style cultured vegan butter, the soft-baked cookies are vegan, gluten-free and crafted using non-GMO ingredients. The cookie’s base uses okara flour, Renewal Mill’s flagship upcycled ingredient sourced from soybean pulp leftover after soy milk production.

“According to Project Drawdown, a leading climate change research organization, reducing food waste and eating a more plant-rich diet are two of the top three things we can do to stay below two degrees of global climate warming,” said Caroline Cotto, co-founder of Renewal Mill. “Creating artisan cookies made with Renewal Mill’s upcycled ingredients and Miyoko’s Creamery’s plant milk butter is a delicious way to help achieve both of these goals and to put power back into the hands of consumers to make a difference.”

The cookies are available in individual single packs for $2.99 on the Renewal Mill website. The companies are planning additional soft-baked cookie collaborations later this spring in chocolate chip and snickerdoodle flavors.