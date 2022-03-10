CHICAGO — Brittny Stephenson Ohr, director of product management at Sugar Foods Corp., Villa Rica, Ga., has been elected chairman of the American Society of Baking’s board of directors for the 2022-23 cycle. She succeeds Rod Radalia, vice president of innovation at Aunt Millie’s bakeries, Fort Wayne, Ind., who becomes immediate past chairman.

Ms. Stephenson Ohr has held a variety of roles at Sugar Foods Corp. over the past nine-plus years, including manager of consumer products innovation, R&D manager for the bakery division, and interim plant manager. Prior to Sugar Foods she spent nearly four years at Aryzta as manager of culinary research and innovation. She also has worked as a mixer at Sweet Lilly’s Heavenly Desserts, an artisan bread baker at Wegmans Food Markets and a line cook at Fresh City.

Other members of the executive committee include:

• 1st vice chairman: Eric Lewis, vice president of quality assurance/regulatory at Flowers Foods, Inc., Thomasville, Ga.

• 2nd vice chairman: Cindy Chananie, president, Cinch Bakery Equipment, Little Falls, NJ

• 3rd vice chairman: Xochitl Cruz, vice president of sweet baked goods operations at Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa.

• Treasurer: Monica Kline, director of business operations and education at The EnSol Group, Erwinna, Pa.

• Executive director: Kent Van Amburg, American Society of Baking, Kansas City

The rest of the board includes:

•Matt Bowers, Genesis Baking Co., Fremont, Ind.

•Bruce Campbell, AMF Bakery Systems, Richmond, Va.

•Rod Cunha, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa.

•Ash Gurney, Dawn Foods, Endwell, NY

•Rod Harris, Shick Esteve, Las Vegas

•Harrison Helmick, Student, Lafayette, Ind.

•Scott Houtz, Air Management Technologies, Lewisburg, Pa.

•Dave Krishock, Grain Craft, Asheville, NC

•Danielle Wedral Licata, Jungbunzlauer Inc., Newton, Mass.

•Scott McCally, Auto-Bake Serpentine, Plano, Texas

•Sara Elizabeth Moore, Pepperidge Farm Inc./Campbell Snacks, Norwalk, Conn.

•Rod Radalia, Aunt Millie’s Bakeries, Fort Wayne, Ind.

•Marissa Stubbs, Caldic USA, Kronenwetter, Wis.

•Jeremiah Tilghman, Chef Shamy Gourmet Butter, Salt Lake City.