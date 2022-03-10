MANHATTAN, KAN. — AIB International Certification Services, Inc., has elected Daniel Baldwin as chairperson of its board of directors. Baldwin, a veteran of the professional pest prevention and food safety industries, is the vice president of technical training services for Hawx Pest Control, Ogden, Utah.

AIB International Certification Services performs GFSI audits for the global food supply chain, serving food manufacturing, packaging, and storing and distribution. The organization is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate from AIB International.

AIB International also added four new members to the board of AIB Certification Services: Chris Beck, vice president of finance for Sporting Kansas City; Lael W. Hamilton, manager packing engineer of The Kroger Co.; Trish Lequier, senior director of food safety of Loblaw Companies Limited; and Steve Thome, owner and food safety consultant of SMT Food Safety Solutions, LLC.