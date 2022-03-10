CORONA, CALIF. – Tastepoint by IFF, a business of New York-based IFF, has opened a new creative center in Corona that features flavor creation and design laboratories to support the categories of culinary, bakery, bars, confectionery and beverage. A collaborative space supports product development by leveraging the portfolio of IFF ingredients, including proteins, hydrocolloids, naturally sourced colors, flavors and food protection.

Combined with recent upgrades to its nearby manufacturing center, Tastepoint by IFF now may serve customers nationwide with expanded capabilities. Upgrades to the manufacturing center include new production capabilities for seasoning blends and spray dry products as well as the integration of new technologies to enhance emulsion flavor capabilities.

“We are incredibly energized by our West Coast growth,” said Patty McCormick, design director for Tastepoint by IFF. “This expanded access to our creative and design teams will undoubtedly ignite innovation that meets the product development needs of our customers and their consumers.”