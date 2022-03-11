PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — The Icee Co., a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., is taking its frozen carbonated beverage to the sweet baked foods aisle with the launch of Icee Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies. The cookies are available exclusively at Kroger stores for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Sandwiched between two vanilla wafers, the cookies feature either cherry or blue raspberry Icee flavored crème – the same iconic flavors fans have enjoyed for more than 53 years.

“We are continually innovating at Icee and are beyond excited to bring fans their beloved frozen beverage flavors in a new, fun cookie format,” said Natalie Peterson, vice president of marketing at The Icee Co. “We have no doubt that these new crème filled cookies will be a hit among fans. It’s a completely different experience — perfect for snacking on the go — with our beloved cherry and blue raspberry flavors that evoke nostalgia and make you feel like a kid again.”