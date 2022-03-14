CHINO, CALIF. – Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics has received a “no questions” letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its SEBclausii (Bacillus clausii) probiotic. Potential applications include baked foods, dietary supplements, protein powders and drinks.

SEBclausii is a spore-forming, shelf-stable probiotic because it creates a protective endospore around itself that allows it to survive the journey to the gut. It also withstands manufacturing and distribution practices without refrigeration.

“We are incredibly proud of our team of scientists, researchers, and regulatory staff working to bring you safe and effective natural health products,” said Vic Rathi, founder and president of Chino-based Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics.