MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill announced March 11 that it has stopped investing in Russia and is scaling back business activities there after Russia invaded Ukraine. The same day McCormick & Co. announced it was suspending operations in Russia.

Minneapolis-based Cargill will continue to operate essential food and feed facilities in Russia.

“Food is a basic human right and should never be used as a weapon,” Cargill said. “This region plays a significant role in our global food system and is a critical source for key ingredients in basic staples like bread, infant formula and cereal.”

Cargill will support Ukrainian colleagues and humanitarian efforts in the region through the United Nation’s World Food Program, World Central Kitchen, Red Cross, Save the Children, European Food Banks Federation and CARE.

Cargill in Russia is active in grain and oilseed trading; oilseed crushing, refining, bottling and hardening; poultry processing; animal feed formulation, production and distribution; production and sales of syrup, starches and starch derivatives; food and feed ingredients sales; vital wheat gluten production; and specialty food ingredients, including texturizers.

McCormick & Co., Hunt Valley, Md., previously stopped all advertising and promotional activity and other investments in Russia. The company has paused operations in Ukraine to focus on the safety of employees and their families. McCormick & Co. is supporting the Polish Center for International Aid and the World Central Kitchen.

Several other companies in the food industry have acted in Russia.

• AAK, Karlshamn, Sweden, has halted deliveries to and sales in Russia.

• The Coca-Cola Co. has suspended its business in Russia.

• Kraft Heinz Co., Pittsburgh, has suspended all new investments in Russia, all exports of Kraft Heinz products to Russia and all imports of products from Russia.

• McCain Foods, Toronto, no longer will construct a Russian production facility in the Tula Oblast region and has suspended shipments of products into the Russian market.

• McDonald’s Corp., Chicago, temporarily has closed all its restaurants in Russia and paused all operations in that market.

• PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, NY, has suspended the sale of beverages like Pepsi, 7UP and Mirinda in Russia along with suspending capital investments and all advertising.

• Starbucks Corp., Seattle, has suspended all business activity in Russia.

• Yum! Brands, Louisville, Ky., the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, has suspended all investment and restaurant development in Russia.