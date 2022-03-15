ROME, GA. — Kerry on March 14 officially opened its newly upgraded manufacturing facility in Rome, Ga. Kerry said it invested $137.4 million in the plant, the company’s largest ever capital expenditure investment and one of the largest in the state of Georgia’s history.

Kerry said the 360,000-square-foot facility employs 250 people and provides integrated taste and nutrition solutions to help customers meet growing consumer demand in the poultry, seafood and alternative protein markets across the United States and Canada. The facility will produce Japanese breadcrumb (panko-style), cracker meal and breader blends.

The facility was built with a focus on sustainability, Kerry said, and includes using 100% renewable electricity, zero waste to landfill, bulk receiving of materials, local sourcing where possible and the extensive use of energy efficient equipment. In addition, Kerry said the plant’s energy efficient design is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 34% and added bulk storage at the site will reduce freight to the site by 25%. The company also noted that 50% of all raw materials are sourced within 150 miles of the facility and 95% are sourced within North America, helping reduce carbon emissions through the supply chain.

“We are delighted to officially open this new facility which more than doubles our capacity in Rome and is now one of the most advanced and modern food manufacturing facilities in the country,” said Oliver Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Kerry in North America. “The increased and changing demand from consumers for tasty, nutritious and sustainable food and beverages is driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry. Investing in world-class facilities, such as this one in Georgia, allows us to ensure that we can continually work and co-create with our customers to respond to this changing demand. This world-class facility in Rome, Ga., is just one example of our dedication to our goal of reaching over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.”