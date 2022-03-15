TORONTO— Restaurant Brands International, Inc. plans to launch over 300 Tim Hortons restaurants in India over the next 10 years through an exclusive agreement with a joint venture owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners. The first restaurant is expected to open in New Delhi later this year.

“India is one of the world's fastest growing markets for coffee and tea retail chains, and Tims is thrilled to be opening there soon," said David Shear, president of RBI, the parent company of Tim Hortons. "We're committed to serving India the premium quality coffee and delicious foods that Tims fans in Canada and around the world love. This launch in India is another critical step in our continuing international expansion plans."

Tim Hortons currently has over 5,100 restaurants in 13 countries. The number of Tim Hortons locations in China has gone over 400. RBI has increased its international presence with Popeyes and Burger King as well. Recent expansion plans for Popeyes have included South Korea, Europe, Saudi Arabia, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Mexico. Burger King’s international business comprised nearly 60% of the brand’s global systemwide sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.