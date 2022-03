GOLDEN, COLO. — Pamela’s Products is introducing a grain-free pancake mix, made with a mix of cassava, almond and coconut flours.

The product contains 20% of the daily value of fiber and 6 grams of protein.

Pamela’s grain-free pancake mix is available direct-to-consumer through pamelasproducts.com and carries a suggested retail price of $7.77 for a 10-oz bag.