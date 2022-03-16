ANAHEIM, CALIF. — For the first time in two years, the Natural Products Expo West show returns, after taking two years off because of the pandemic.

As more than 2,700 companies are expected to participate in the show, they are not holding back as they debut their latest product innovations.

“We’re so excited to be attending Expo West this year and to have the opportunity to be part of such an important event again,” said Jordann Amatea, founder of Base Culture, a company that is introducing its keto-certified breakfast squares at the show. “We've grown significantly over the past couple of years and we can't wait to showcase our latest offerings along with some all-time fan-favorites at this year's show. Furthermore, we are looking forward to being alongside like-minded brands to innovate and drive growth for both the company and industry.”

New products being introduced span all categories imaginable, from hemp protein to zero-calorie non-alcoholic beer, to nutrient-packed children’s cereal.