JACKSON, MICH. – Adam Pawlick has been named vice president of research and development for North America at Dawn Foods. He will collaborate with Johan Sanders, global chief product officer, and lead the region’s product development, packaging development and regulatory teams.

Mr. Pawlick previously served as vice president of engineering at Wells Enterprises, a family-owned ice cream manufacturer. He has worked in product development and engineering for food and beverage companies such as TreeHouse Foods Inc., Palermo’s Pizza and ConAgra Foods (now Conagra Brands).

He will report to John Schmitz, president of Dawn North America.

“Adam brings an incredible breadth of strategic and technical experience to Dawn and will be instrumental in driving our innovation strategy for North America,” Mr. Schmitz said. “We are focused on providing customers with innovative products and solutions that drive profitability in their business. I am confident that Adam's expertise and engaging leadership style make him the right fit to help us continue to inspire bakery success for our customers.”

Mr. Pawlick said, “Dawn Foods is a well-respected leader in the baking industry, known for its insights, innovations, and expertise. I look forward to collaborating with my new team to uncover new ways to build upon Dawn's legacy for years to come.”