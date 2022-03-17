ARLINGTON, VA. — Eight more companies have joined the Consumer Brands Association: Bayer, Blue Diamond Growers, Bumble Bee Seafoods, Edgewell Personal Care, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, J&J Snack Foods, McCall Farms and Smithfield Foods.

The Arlington-based CBA now represents 73 companies with nearly 2,000 brands across industry sectors such as food and beverage, cleaning, and personal care.

Once called the Grocery Manufacturers Association, the association rebranded as the Consumer Brands Association in January 2020. Since then, including the eight new additions, membership has increased by 35% and dues revenue has increased by 46%.

“When we debuted as Consumer Brands, we promised to build a new kind of trade association, and, today, our growth can be attributed to delivering on that promise,” said Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive officer of Consumer Brands. “We have honored our commitments to uniting the CPG industry behind a pro-consumer, pro-growth agenda through action, and that action has attracted more companies to our ranks.”

The CBA focuses on developing relationships and becoming a trusted resource to Capitol Hill and the White House, shaping the advocacy landscape by communicating industry dynamics and the economic environment, and engaging consumer packaged goods leaders in peer-to-peer exchanges.

“Consumer Brands has earned the attention and respect of policy leaders on the Hill and in the White House, ensuring the industry’s perspective is well represented as decisions are made that will affect the consumers we serve,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills, Minneapolis, a member of the CBA. “The organization has also gone beyond advocacy to create opportunities for company leaders to connect with and learn from one another that I have found of unique value.”