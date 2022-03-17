WASHINGTON — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., and other baking companies were among the 93 manufacturing plants awarded Energy Star certification in 2021 by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Energy Star certification designates manufacturing facilities as the most energy efficient in their industries.

“As these companies demonstrate, improving energy efficiency serves to confront climate change while strengthening our economy,” said Michael S. Regan, administrator at the EPA. “Manufacturing plants that reduce energy consumption as part of the transition to a zero-emissions future save money and create the resiliency needed for the long-term health of their operations, our economy, and our planet.”

Overall, these Energy Star plants avoided the consumption of 90 trillion Btus of energy compared to average plants and prevented more than 7 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equal to the energy use of nearly 650,000 homes, according to the EPA.

Among the 93 manufacturing plants were several wholesale baking facilities. Bimbo Bakeries USA had 17 plants awarded, Flowers Foods, Inc. had 14, TreeHouse Foods Inc. had 4, Klosterman Baking Co. had 3, Crown Bakeries had 2, and Mile Hi Companies had 1.

“Energy awareness and efficiency are hallmarks of Flowers’ GHG reduction efforts,” said Margaret Ann Marsh, vice president of sustainability and environmental at Flowers Foods. “Our goal to reduce GHG emissions 20% by 2025 in our manufacturing operations is central to our sustainability strategy, and we are pleased that nearly one-third of our bakeries have qualified for Energy Star certification as a result of their efforts.”

Since 2006, the Energy Star Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 230 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006.

Plants with a verified energy performance score of 75 (or higher) out of 100 are eligible for the Energy Star certification. This means their plant performs better than 75% of plants within their industry. Energy Star certification may be earned by 20 different manufacturing sectors.