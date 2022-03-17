ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Louis Dreyfus Co. BV on March 15 inaugurated a new research and development facility in the San Francisco Bay Area dedicated to its plant proteins business.

“As part of our strategic growth plans to move further downstream and diversify revenue through more value-added products, we see an opportunity to participate in the rapidly growing plant-based foods market through plant protein extraction and food and beverage application formulation, leveraging our existing origination and industrial capabilities,” said Michael Gelchie, chief executive officer of Rotterdam-based LDC.

LDC in 2021 hired a team of business developers, researchers and engineers dedicated to plant protein. Manoj Kumar, vice president for plant proteins, will supervise the plant proteins business.

“LDC’s plant proteins business aspires to be the partner of choice for food companies and innovative brands who wish to incorporate more sustainable proteins in their products,” said Thomas Couteaudier, chief strategy officer for LDC. “We will enter the market with a first range of non-GMO plant protein isolates by the end of 2022, with an initial focus on North America, aiming ultimately to offer global customers a multipurpose portfolio of products and application solutions.”