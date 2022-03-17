NEW YORK — IFF will implement pricing actions across all four of its divisions: Nourish, Health & Bioscience, Scent, and Pharma Solutions, the New York-based company announced March 17. The continued escalation of raw material, energy and logistics costs as a result of the current geopolitical climate brought on the need for price increases, according to IFF.

Pricing actions will vary by business. IFF also will include more frequent pricing reviews to ensure IFF’s products reflect current market realities. IFF provides ingredients to the food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness industries.