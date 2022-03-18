CAMDEN, NJ. — Kate Barrett has been named director of community affairs at Campbell Soup Co. She succeeds Kim Fortunato, who will remain with the company through May to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms. Barrett joined Campbell in 2017 as senior manager of community impact, where she oversaw the company’s philanthropic giving and supported the design and management of philanthropic initiatives. In 2019 she was elected vice president of the Campbell Soup Foundation, where she helped revamp the organization’s operations and grantmaking approach to drive employee engagement. Prior to joining Campbell, she was a project director at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for High Impact Philanthropy. She also held roles at technology startups as well as the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in community health from Brown University and a master’s degree in business from the University of Pennsylvania.

In her new role, Ms. Barret will be responsible for setting the strategy and direction of Campbell’s community affairs work, including employee volunteerism, philanthropy and the company’s Full Futures program, which focuses on advancing the school nutrition environment. She also will serve as president of the Campbell Soup Foundation, pending approval by the board of trustees. She will report to Anthony Sanzio, senior vice president of communications and public affairs.

“For more than 150 years, Campbell has been committed to supporting the communities we call home and to building a legacy of impact,” Mr. Sanzio said. “Since joining Campbell, Kate has played a key role in designing our strategies and programs, and I am confident our community work will build upon that legacy under her leadership.”

Ms. Fortuna is retiring after more than a decade at Campbell. She joined the company in 2010 to launch the Healthy Communities program, a ten-year, $10 million initiative to improve the health of young people. Her role was one of the first of its kind in the food industry, and Healthy Communities is now the company’s flagship philanthropic program, according to Campbell.

In 2016 Ms. Fortunato began leading Campbell’s community affairs strategy and program and became the first woman to serve as president of the Campbell Soup Foundation.

“Kim has consistently lived Campbell’s values by caring, collaborating and seeking creative ways to drive impact, while focusing on equity and inclusion in our community work,” Mr. Sanzio said. “We are grateful for her many meaningful contributions and wish her the best in her retirement.”