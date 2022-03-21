MINNEAPOLIS — Rob Gusman has been promoted to sales director at Miller Milling Co. Mr. Gusman has been with Miller Milling since May 2018, most recently as flour sales manager.

Prior to joining Miller Milling, Mr. Gusman was regional sales manager at Honeyville, Inc., and earlier was a key account manager at Ardent Mills. He also has worked as vice president of sales and marketing at Aluminum Die Casting, Inc. and a commodity buyer at O.H. Kruse Grain & Milling.

He received a bachelor’s degree in food science at California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo.