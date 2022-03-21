TUKWILA, WASH. — Continental Mills, Inc., a maker of breakfast, baking and snack products, has issued a recall of certain pancake and waffle mixes packaged under the Walmart Great Value and Kroger private label brands due to “a potential foreign material contamination.”

Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product, according to Continental Mills.

In the case of the Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, affected product was distributed nationwide where consumers purchased product through Walmart stores. Kroger Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, meanwhile, was distributed to stores in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Continental Mills said no contaminated product or injuries have been reported.

“Food safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers,” the company said. “Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.”