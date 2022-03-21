NEW YORK – Meal kit delivery service Blue Apron has added breakfast options to its menu. The recipes are a part of Blue Apron’s Add-ons program that was started in April 2021 and features appetizers, side dishes and desserts.

“In a recent survey, over 35% of customers who participated told us that they wanted to see breakfast recipes on our menu,” said John Adler, vice president of culinary at Blue Apron. “They asked and we delivered.”

New breakfast options include fried egg and prosciutto sandwiches with smoke gouda and Calabrian mayonnaise; egg and bell pepper tacos with chipotle sour cream; buttermilk cornmeal pancakes with maple fig syrup and pistachios; spinach and egg sandwiches with Parmesan cheese; and sourdough French toast with cherry maple syrup and almonds.

Each breakfast option may be prepared in 15 minutes or less, according to the company.

“As a culinary team, we plan to continue to iterate on the breakfast options based on customer feedback,” Mr. Adler said. “We want to further expand the Add-ons category, along with our offerings as a whole, to continue to give customers the flexibility to make choices that better fit their lifestyle.”