SAN DIEGO — David Gardner has joined Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. as chief supply chain officer.

Prior to Ajinomoto, Mr. Gardner was with Amy’s Kitchen for nearly three years, most recently as chief operating officer. He also was executive vice president of operations at the company.

Earlier, Mr. Gardner spent more than 28 years at Ingredion, Inc. in a variety of roles, including vice president of North America supply chain and customer experience. He also was vice president of North America manufacturing, plant manager, operations manager, engineering manager and senior process engineer.

He received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in engineering science at Western University.