PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods is launching Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamy cinnamon spread, giving consumers a new way to enjoy the flavor of the General Mills cereal.

The spread may be used on bread or fruit, as an ingredient in baked foods, as a dessert topping or eaten with a spoon straight from the jar, according to the company. It follows the 2020 launch of Cinnadust, a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored seasoning blend. Featuring cinnamon and sugar paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel and graham, Cinnadust is used to add flavor to baked foods, toast, coffee, desserts, ice cream and more.

“The successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning blend showed us that consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at B&G Foods. “Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamy cinnamon spread will offer consumers new opportunities to enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal well beyond breakfast.”

The company created recipe ideas including dessert puffs, cookies, pizza, grilled cheese and more on its dedicated product site for consumer inspiration. The new spread will be available nationwide in March.

“Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch to fans in this spreadable form felt like a completely new idea,” said Astrid Perez Martin, senior brand manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch at General Mills. “We're excited for consumers to experience this new innovation firsthand.”