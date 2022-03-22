CHICAGO — Flour and cornmeal producer White Lily is launching five baking mixes for home cooks. The new mixes are available in chocolate fudge brownie, dark chocolate brownie, cinnamon crumb cake with cinnamon streusel topping, vanilla glazed pound cake and lemon glazed lemon pound cake flavors.

Founded in 1883 in Knoxville, Tenn., White Lily is known for its low-protein soft winter wheat flour that helps produce baked foods more delicate than those that use higher protein flour varieties. In addition to the newly launched mixes, the company’s product line includes traditional all-purpose flour, self-rising flour, bread flour, buttermilk cornmeal and self-rising cornmeal.

White Lily was acquired by Hometown Foods Co., a wholly owned portfolio company of Brynwood Partners, in 2018.

“The challenges of the last two years have caused consumers to spend more time at home and save where they can, introducing more people to home baking than ever before,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer of Hometown Food Co. “For nearly 140 years, White Lily has been as committed to quality as to satisfying the evolving tastes of home bakers, so we asked them directly what they wanted. As they overwhelmingly sought convenience products to produce baked goods that rival scratch-made items, we created these premium mixes, which deliver the flawless results people expect from White Lily.”

The five new mixes are available at grocery stores throughout the southern United States.