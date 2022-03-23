KANSAS CITY — Government research and regulations, discovering new philosophies in bakery formulation and food safety, and identifying future research, regulatory and communication opportunities will be key topics of discussion at the 2022 Milling & Baking Division Spring Technical Conference set for April 28-29 at the Crossroads hotel in Kansas City.

The event will be hosted by the Cereals & Grains Association Milling & Baking Division.

“The meeting will bring together persons in the fields of milling and baking to provide a forum for discussions, reviews and information sharing,” the Cereals & Grains Association said. “Two days of programming has been carefully designed to inform participants of new technologies, the marketplace and how it’s changing, general market outlook, regulatory changes, advances in food safety, and much more.”

Speakers at the event will include Claudia Carter, executive director of the California Wheat Commission; Kristin Irsik, business development manager for milling and baking at Lesaffre North America; and Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack.

