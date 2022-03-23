VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA is suspending sales of such brands as KitKat and Nesquik in Russia. The announcement comes just a few days after the Swiss-based company was criticized by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for continuing to conduct business in Russia.

Earlier this month, Nestle halted all advertising in Russia and suspended all capital investment in the country. In addition, the company has suspended exports of its products, except for essential foods like baby foods, out of Russia to countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Nestle has suspended imports of the company’s products into Russia except for essential foods, including baby food, cereal, and tailored nutrition and therapeutic pet foods for specialist retailers and veterinarian clinics.

“As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and medical/hospital nutrition — not on making a profit,” Nestle said on March 23. “This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.

“Going forward, we are suspending renowned Nestle brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, among others. We have already halted non-essential imports and exports into and out of Russia, stopped all advertising, and suspended all capital investment in the country. Of course, we are fully complying with all international sanctions on Russia.

“While we do not expect to make a profit in the country or pay any related taxes for the foreseeable future in Russia, any profit will be donated to humanitarian relief organizations. This is in addition to the hundreds of tons of food supplies and significant financial assistance that we have already contributed to support the people in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries. And these efforts will continue. We stand with the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees there.”