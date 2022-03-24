THOMASVILLE, GA. — Tom L. Winters is joining Flowers Foods, Inc. as chief supply chain officer, effective April 4. Mr. Winters will be responsible for the company’s supply chain operations and will report to Bradley K. Alexander, chief operating officer.

“Tom has more than 30 years of experience leading world-class teams and consistently delivering strong results and highly effective process improvements,” Mr. Alexander said. “His experience and broad operational knowledge will be a tremendous asset to the Flowers team as we work to fuel business growth by implementing new digital capabilities and data management tools to improve core supply chain efficiencies throughout the company.”

Before joining Flowers, Mr. Winters was senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo, where he was responsible for the supply chain functions of two of the company’s North American divisions — beverages and nutrition. During his 19 years at PepsiCo, he also held a number of operations and production roles with responsibility for the management of internal plants, warehouses, and contract manufacturers. He began his career with Procter and Gamble, where he spent 15 years in operational leadership roles at production facilities in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

Mr. Winters is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. He also holds a management certificate from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.