SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL — ADM on March 23 inaugurated an innovation center in Hortolândia, Brazil, its fifth such center worldwide.

ADM said it invested $4.7 million in the facility, which includes equipment exclusive to the Brazilian market, including a UHT pasteurizer, the first spray dryer pilot and a hamburger molding machine.

“This modern structure further consolidates our technical expertise and connects us with customers and partners to develop and present innovative solutions that add flavor, texture, appearance, functionality and process, starting from consumer insights and market trends,” said Andréa Lunardini, leader of the technical area of ADM in Latin America.

ADM said the innovation center also features two meeting rooms, a corporate office, a product shelf life study room, an application laboratory, three application pilot plants, a botanical development pilot plant, an analysis laboratory, two flavor development laboratories, a culinary center with support structure, an auditorium to accommodate 30 people, a sensory evaluation laboratory with cabins and preparation structure, and a focus group room.

Additionally, equipment on site includes a UHT pasteurizer, a beverage carbonator, a complete line for ice cream production, a particle measurement machine, a texture measurement machine, a grill and griddle for fast-food chains, a spray dryer and a complete meat plant with a hamburger molding machine.

The innovation center builds on ADM’s recent growth in Latin America that also includes the opening of the largest soy protein plant in Latin America as well as several acquisitions, including Yerbalatina and Flavor Infusion International.

ADM also operates innovation centers in Berlin and Heidelberg, Germany; Cranbury, NJ; and Shanghai.