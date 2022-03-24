MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL — Bimbo QSR, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, officially opened its new baking plant in Pouso Alegre in Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 15. The facility, which has been in operation since December 2021, is Bimbo QSR’s largest and most modern baking plant in Brazil. The company also operates four other plants in the Brazilian states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

Bimbo QSR specializes in baking products such as hamburger buns, artisan rolls, brioche buns, pretzel buns, potato bread buns and multigrain buns for the foodservice and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors.

The new facility has approximately 200,000 square feet of floor space and represents one of the largest investments in the Latin American region, creating 600 direct and indirect jobs, according to Bimbo QSR. The plant includes a production line that is fully automated with large-scale technology, capable of producing various types of buns and rolls at high speed. Bimbo QSR said the products baked at the plant in Minas Gerais will serve the specific demands of large fast-food and foodservice chains throughout Brazil.

“Bimbo QSR is very well positioned to offer the highest-quality products and excellence in customer service, strengthening the company’s position in Latin America and expanding its global leadership in the QSR market,” said Mark Bendix, president of Bimbo QSR. “We are committed to success in Brazil and strengthening the communities where we operate through our purpose of Nourishing a Better World. This means being a positive force of good in the lives of our associates, customers, suppliers and consumers.”

In addition to its strategy to leverage business in Brazil, Bimbo QSR said the new plant will help it focus on being a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company.

“Our main purpose is to serve the demands of the Brazilian market and ensure product quality, which is inherent to our brand, with increasingly efficient deliveries,” said Joao Geraldo Ferreira, general manager of Bimbo QSR Brazil. “Our commitment also extends to our team and the community where we operate, as we continuously work together to ensure an environment where everyone feels safe, respected and valued.”

Headquartered in the United States, Bimbo QSR has more than 65 years of experience in baking, providing products to the foodservice, retail and QSR sectors. The company has 49 high-speed bakeries located in more than 23 countries.