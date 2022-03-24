WESTCHESTER, ILL. – Ingredion has launched a foodservice guide titled “Put profitability on the menu” that explores trends underpinning clean label growth, how to capture the business value of clean label and how to extend menu options with ingredient innovation.

Purchases of food and beverage products with natural claims grew by 42% in 2020 while purchases of such products with no additive claims increased by 32%, according to Atlas/Ingredion proprietary research. Claims preferred by consumers in North America include natural/all-natural, no artificial ingredients and no additives. Digital enhancements developed in the past two years support operations, and increased transparency around ingredient lists, local sourcing and production methods could follow on menu apps and online ordering.

In baked foods, process-tolerant, cold water-swelling textures could be used in bakery fillings that have corn starch on the ingredient list. In dairy, tapioca starch and sustainably sourced rice flour could be used in cheese sauce.

Daniel Haley, global platform lead – clean and simple ingredients for Ingredion, cited Euromonitor International data forecasting global foodservice sales to reach $3.2 trillion by 2023 through a compound annual growth rate of 2%.

“What we are seeing is the potential for a rapid recovery as consumers act upon their pent-up demand for dine-out options, in turn driving stronger growth and creating opportunity within the sector,” he said.