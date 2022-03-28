HOUSTON — Shipley Do-Nuts, a donut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products, has named Jim Fisher as senior vice president of supply chain. In his new role he will oversee all aspects of the company, which currently has more than 330 locations.

Mr. Fisher joins Shipley from Krispy Kreme, Inc., where he has been senior director of strategic sourcing for the past six years. Earlier, he spent more than 17 years at General Mills, Inc. in a variety of roles, including senior manager of sourcing.

“Shipley is currently growing faster than any other period in its history, and Jim is joining us at a pivotal time as the nation experiences widespread supply chain challenges,” said Clifton Rutledge, chief executive officer of Shipley. “His expertise and leadership will be crucial in keeping our system running smoothly as we increase unit count and expand our footprint into new territories.”

He received a bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution — supply chain at Texas A&M University and a master of business administration degree in supply chain at Arizona State University.