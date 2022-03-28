COLUMBUS, OHIO — Sbarro plans to open over 100 new company and franchise locations in 2022 after establishing relationships with ARKO Corp’s GPM Investments, EuroGarages, EG America and Travel Centers of America, which are growing and developing the brand in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sbarro locations primarily have been in malls, airports and travel plazas. Adding more venue categories should make the Original XL New York Slice Pizza and Strombolis more accessible to customers, according to Sbarro.

ARKO Corp’s GPM Investments plans to expand the partnership by opening 50 new locations this year under several of its brands. GPM already has three stores with Sbarro in Indiana open under the Village Pantry brand. EuroGarages and EG America plan to open dozens of restaurants within their various convenience store brands, including Turkey Hill and Kwik Shop, in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Sbarro is not new to convenience,” said David Karam, chief executive officer of Sbarro. “We’ve been serving handmade XL NY slices to customers on-the-go since 1956. Our experience, economical business model and position as the global QSR leader in the impulse pizza category make convenience stores and travel centers natural fits for us.”