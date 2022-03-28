LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Izzio, an artisanal bread company, is launching 100% recyclable packaging for the company’s take-and-bake loaves. The new packaging is constructed from PET #1 plastic, which is recyclable in most curbside pickup bins. The bag is also bakeable, allowing consumers to relocate the bread directly from freezer to oven without any preparation required.

“It’s important to us to make recycling not just possible, but also really accessible to our community,” said Sara Kafadar, chief commercial officer of Izzio. “As the most widely recycled type of plastic, PET #1 was the obvious choice for our new packaging material. We know our customers value sustainability, but we also know that they value their time, so removing pain points and eliminating extra steps was a priority.”

The company’s bread is made using Non-GMO Project verified, kosher, vegan and plant-based ingredients. Every loaf is 100% traceable, meaning the flour used may be sourced back to specific millers and farmers, ensuring no unwanted contaminants or enrichments are added to it. The take-and-bake loaves are also organic. Loaves are available to purchase online at the company’s web store or at national retailers including Sprouts, Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and others.