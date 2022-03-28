PHILADELPHIA — Insomnia Cookies, a subsidiary of Krispy Kreme, Inc. that is known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is set to enter several major US markets this spring.

New locations are planned for the major markets of San Francisco, Houston and Washington, as well as for Phoenixville, Pa.; Conway, SC; and Dayton, Ohio. The stores typically are located on university campuses, and the upcoming openings will take place at Rice University, Coastal Carolina University, Howard University and the University of Dayton.

Insomnia Cookies was founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz. The business initially featured stores near colleges with the focus on delivering cookies to students. Since its founding in 2003, the company has expanded to include more than 200 locations and is now owned by Krispy Kreme, which acquired the business in 2018.

“Be it a new campus or a city location, our No. 1 priority is always our Insomniacs,” said Mr. Berkowitz, founder and chief executive officer of Insomnia Cookies. “We’re proud to satisfy their cravings day or night. With 215 stores and counting, plus new investments in immersive customer experiences like our CookieLab, we’re continuing to prioritize growth and building connections over warm cookies to power our business forward.”

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup and delivery options for customers. In addition to physical stores, the bakery chain offers nationwide shipping.