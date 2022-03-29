OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has purchased the assets of Columbia Grain & Ingredients at two facilities in Lake City and Live Oak, Fla. to serve grain and livestock producers in the Southeast US.

The purchase provides Scoular, based in Omaha, with anchor locations in the region and includes feed ingredient and grain handling facilities, storage space and a feed mill. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This transaction is critical to better serving our feed and grain customers in the region,” said Eric Perry, vice president and general manager of Scoular’s Feed Division. “This investment expands our network, product portfolio and transportation presence in the region, demonstrating our commitment to providing high-quality ingredients and services to our customers. We are excited to leverage our operational expertise and experience in blending ingredients into this new and expanding business.”

The facilities, located in northern Florida, will provide upright storage space of close to 600,000 bus and flat storage of over 10,000 tons, which will be used primarily to handle corn, bulk ingredients and micro ingredients. The facilities are capable of loading and unloading trucks, as well as railcars, with the Lake City site able to handle 135 railcars.

The facilities will enable Scoular to provide just-in-time delivery and strengthen its existing grain and ingredient businesses in the Southeast. The purchase, which also will enable Scoular to add micro-ingredient blending to its services in the region, will include Columbia’s transportation fleet and team.