PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. — Cordia Harrington, chief executive officer, Crown Bakeries, Nashville, Tenn., has been elected chair of the American Bakers Association.

Ms. Harrington was elected March 27 at the ABA All Membership meeting at the La Quinta Resort and Club, Palm Springs. As chair, Ms. Harrington succeeds Bradley K. Alexander, chief operating officer of Flowers Foods, Inc., Thomasville, Ga.

Elected first vice chair of the ABA was William Quigg, president, Richmond Baking, Richmond, Ind.; second vice chair, Joseph Turano, president of Turano Baking, Berwyn, Ill.; and reelected treasurer, Brian LeComte, president and chief operating officer, Gold Medal Bakery, Fall River, Mass. Mr. Alexander will serve as immediate past chair.

Ms. Harrington is the second woman to lead the ABA — Erin Sharp, former group vice president, manufacturing, Kroger Co., Cincinnati, was chair from 2018-20. Ms. Sharp is now retired.

In video comments presented at the meeting, Ms. Harrington thanked Mr. Alexander for his service and committed to “continuing the work of my predecessors” to help the ABA, its membership and the commercial baking industry grow and succeed.

She continued, “The next two years will be significant ones as we come together for the largest baking industry event in the Western Hemisphere — IBIE 2022; continue navigating significant workforce and supply chain challenges, among others; and strive to maintain a strong presence with our elected leaders as they develop policy impacting baking business.”