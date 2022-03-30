BERKELEY, CALIF. — Upcycled food manufacturer ReGrained has hired Madelyn Faust as its first ingredient sales leader. She leads business development for the company’s growing ingredient supply trade.

Ms. Faust previously worked at DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, where she served in various managerial roles. The company merged with IFF in 2021, after which she was promoted into a product management role that oversaw three ingredient production lines.

Her background includes food science, business development and product management, which ReGrained Chief Executive Officer Dan Kurzrock says gives her special insight and credibility in her sales role among food manufacturers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maddie to the ReGrained team, where her experience on both sides of the bench adds value to our customers, fueled by an authentic passion to advance our mission,” Mr. Kurzrock said. “We have immersive engagements with our brand partners, and Maddie is positioned to accelerate innovation into commercial success as a force for good.”

Ms. Faust joins ReGrained as the company looks to expand in upcycled food. In addition to the company’s flagship certified upcycled ingredient, SuperGrain+, she also oversees an expanding portfolio of upcycled ingredients.