JERUSALEM — Technology transfer company Yissum announced that researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have developed a technique to transform dried pasta sheets into traditional, bulkier pasta shapes when placed in boiling water. The team, led by professor Eran Sharon and Ido Levin of the Racah Institute of Physics, faculty of science, is pursuing commercialization of this manufacturing technique, which could reduce packaging and in turn carbon dioxide emissions for producers.

“Our shape-shifting pasta technology has the potential to transform the manufacturing, transportation and storage process,” Mr. Sharon said. “The potential of this technology is immense, and I look forward to seeing it outside of the lab ‘wowing’ consumers and providing a positive impact to consumer and business alike.”

Inefficient packaging may lead to elevated emissions and higher costs down the line, according to a recent study by Forbes Insights. The same study found that non-optimized packaging is comprised of at least 25% air, which means companies are paying to ship empty space and losing out on valuable transportation space.

“The global packaging industry is long overdue for innovation and professor Sharon and Dr. Levin’s shape-shifting pasta can deliver a creative solution with a major impact,” said Itzik Goldwaser, PhD, chief executive officer of Yissum. “The ability to reduce shipping and storage costs, while also adding carbon savings that enable a rebrand pasta as an environmentally friendly choice is a win for everyone involved. We’re excited to help this project make the jump from lab to grocery aisle in the near future.”